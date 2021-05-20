Factors That Could Influence AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.21, and a growth ratio of 0.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.26, with weekly volatility at 3.06% and ATR at 3.31. The AN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.64 and a $106.99 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.32% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $98.58 before closing at $100.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was -13.93% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 847.03K. AN’s previous close was $103.57 while the outstanding shares total 83.10M.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company AutoNation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.67 billion total, with 3.61 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 106.23, for a total value of 209,067. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BURDICK RICK L now sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,249,436. Also, 10% Owner, LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 32,847 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 105.78 per share, with a total market value of 3,474,648. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, LAMPERT EDWARD S now holds 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 479,302. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.80%.

3 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AutoNation Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $106.29.