Can Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Offer Investors Safety?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has a beta of 1.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.58, with weekly volatility at 4.47% and ATR at 0.99. The BHLB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.55 and a $26.85 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.28% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.1753 before closing at $26.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was -218.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 305.98K. BHLB’s previous close was $26.61 while the outstanding shares total 50.33M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BHLB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BHLB attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Mhatre Nitin J. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.53, for a total value of 147,180. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Mhatre Nitin J. now bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,060. Also, SEVP and CFO, Basu Subhadeep bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 23.70 per share, with a total market value of 118,500. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP and General Counsel, Prescott Wm Gordon now holds 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 360. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BHLB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.67.