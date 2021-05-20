Analyst’s Sets Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) New Target at $43.50: ALTA is Now On A Buy List

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.58, with weekly volatility at 3.27% and ATR at 1.50. The ALTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.60 and a $44.67 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.94 million, which was -1796.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 49.36K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.03% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.00 before closing at $46.84. ALTA’s previous close was $42.57 while the outstanding shares total 18.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.06, and a growth ratio of 2.63.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Altabancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $874.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Altabancorp (ALTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ALTA were able to record 22.11 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -128.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 22.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Altabancorp (ALTA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, Altabancorp recorded a total of 25.14 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter reducing by -5.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.55 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.86M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.50 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALTA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, HETS LLC sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.00, for a total value of 15,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, BRETT & SUSAN CHRISTIANSEN FAM now bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,432. Also, 10% Owner, HETS LLC sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 30.50 per share, with a total market value of 15,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, HETS LLC now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Altabancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.50.