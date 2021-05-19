Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) previous close was $7.77 while the outstanding shares total 75.17M. The firm has a beta of 0.67. VERU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.22% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.6201 before closing at $8.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.05 million, which was 48.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.02M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.77, with weekly volatility at 7.31% and ATR at 0.68. The VERU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.30 and a $24.57 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Veru Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $602.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VERU, the company has in raw cash 136.68 million on their books with 4.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 156.05 million total, with 18.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VERU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VERU attractive?

In related news, Director, Hyun Grace bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.09, for a total value of 49,315. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, STEINER MITCHELL SHUSTER now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,688. Also, President and CEO, STEINER MITCHELL SHUSTER sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.69 per share, with a total market value of 2,421,625. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Scientific Officer, BARNETTE K GARY now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,064,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.20%.