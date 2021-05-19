US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is down -20.75% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.90% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $37.98 before closing at $38.26. Intraday shares traded counted 2.43 million, which was -19.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.04M. USFD’s previous close was $39.00 while the outstanding shares total 221.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.70, with weekly volatility at 3.88% and ATR at 1.31. The USFD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.51 and a $42.10 high.

Investors have identified the Food Distribution company US Foods Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USFD, the company has in raw cash 912.0 million on their books with 122.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.08 billion total, with 2.57 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USFD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USFD attractive?

In related news, Chairman & CEO, Satriano Pietro sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.00, for a total value of 5,208,879. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Commercial Officer, Iacobucci Andrew E. now sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,686. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, Iacobucci Andrew E. sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were price at an average price of 35.80 per share, with a total market value of 275,087. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Information Officer, Rohland Keith D. now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,092,090. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on US Foods Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USFD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.50.