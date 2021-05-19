TXRH Stock: Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Is Still Worth a Bite

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.05, with weekly volatility at 3.34% and ATR at 3.23. The TXRH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.84 and a $110.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was -10.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 811.65K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.58% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $97.57 before closing at $98.10. TXRH’s previous close was $99.67 while the outstanding shares total 69.64M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 86.81.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Texas Roadhouse Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TXRH, the company has in raw cash 495.65 million on their books with 50.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 577.62 million total, with 508.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TXRH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TXRH attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Colson Christopher C. sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 104.03, for a total value of 26,944. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ZARLEY JAMES R now sold 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,412,125. Also, Director, ZARLEY JAMES R sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 105.01 per share, with a total market value of 197,314. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Marketing Officer, Jacobsen S. Chris now holds 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 455,972. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

7 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Texas Roadhouse Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TXRH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $110.36.