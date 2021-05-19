The Futility of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.13, with weekly volatility at 9.47% and ATR at 0.15. The TMBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.67 and a $6.30 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.42 million, which was 79.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.84M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.15% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.08 before closing at $1.20. TMBR’s previous close was $1.07 while the outstanding shares total 34.91M. The firm has a beta of 0.38.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $41.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.79 million total, with 1.33 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of TMBR attractive?

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, Mendelsohn Alan bought 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.17, for a total value of 4,314. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now sold 100,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,695. Also, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 87,060 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.03 per share, with a total market value of 89,550. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now holds 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 469. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.33%.