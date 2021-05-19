Something To Watch Before Buying Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.62, with weekly volatility at 3.67% and ATR at 1.48. The LAZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.01 and a $47.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was -12.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 820.65K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.20% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.64 before closing at $45.68. LAZ’s previous close was $47.19 while the outstanding shares total 107.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.30, and a growth ratio of 1.68.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Lazard Ltd as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAZ attractive?

In related news, CAO and General Counsel, Hoffman Scott D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.52, for a total value of 1,013,000. As the sale deal closes, the CEO of Lazard Asset Management, BHUTANI ASHISH now sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,104,000. Also, President, Stern Alexander F. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 38.69 per share, with a total market value of 1,934,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Stern Alexander F. now holds 17,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,188. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

5 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lazard Ltd. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.11.