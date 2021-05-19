Should You Buy JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.95, with weekly volatility at 7.04% and ATR at 2.74. The FROG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.38 and a $95.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.91 million, which was 24.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.55% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.5544 before closing at $37.95. FROG’s previous close was $36.65 while the outstanding shares total 91.88M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company JFrog Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 675.16 million total, with 140.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FROG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FROG attractive?

In related news, Director, Vitus Andrew L. sold 60,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.37, for a total value of 4,095,637. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Gemini Israel V Limited Partne now sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,229,827. Also, Director, Sela Yossi sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 68.20 per share, with a total market value of 5,229,827. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Shlomi Ben Haim now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,277,191. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.30%.