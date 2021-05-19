Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Still Worth A Bite?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.07, with weekly volatility at 2.26% and ATR at 1.86. The ATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $84.59 and a $107.02 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.93 million, which was -4.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 890.14K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $97.42 before closing at $99.14. ATO’s previous close was $98.51 while the outstanding shares total 129.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.05, and a growth ratio of 2.52.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company Atmos Energy Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATO, the company has in raw cash 865.31 million on their books with 0.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.62 billion total, with 871.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATO attractive?

In related news, Director, YOHO FRANK H bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 87.80, for a total value of 43,898. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sampson Richard A now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,705. Also, Director, YOHO FRANK H bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 99.48 per share, with a total market value of 149,220. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sampson Richard A now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atmos Energy Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $104.89.