Here’s Why California Water Service Group (CWT) Rallying -4.33% to $60.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.69, with weekly volatility at 3.65% and ATR at 1.49. The CWT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.19 and a $61.98 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.88 million, which was -306.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 217.67K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.10% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.02 before closing at $55.67. CWT’s previous close was $56.29 while the outstanding shares total 50.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 276.97, and a growth ratio of 23.67.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company California Water Service Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CWT, the company has in raw cash 84.39 million on their books with 440.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 302.4 million total, with 655.47 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CWT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CWT attractive?

In related news, VP, Customer Service & IT, Luu Michael B sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 57.98, for a total value of 23,598. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Safety & Preparedness, Simon Gerald A now sold 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,155. Also, Chief Procurement & Lead CI, Ouyang Elissa Y sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 53.31 per share, with a total market value of 26,657. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Controller, Healey David B now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on California Water Service Group. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CWT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.00.