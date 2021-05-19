FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.92% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.855 before closing at $4.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was 36.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.95M. RAIL’s previous close was $5.30 while the outstanding shares total 16.53M. The firm has a beta of 2.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.53, with weekly volatility at 11.46% and ATR at 0.84. The RAIL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $8.63 high.

Investors have identified the Railroads company FreightCar America Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $74.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RAIL, the company has in raw cash 54.23 million on their books with 17.61 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 120.98 million total, with 71.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RAIL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RAIL attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Meyer James R bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.61, for a total value of 45,603. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Meyer James R now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,060. Also, President and CEO, Meyer James R bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.98 per share, with a total market value of 44,507. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Gil Benavides Jesus Salvador now holds 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,955. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FreightCar America Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RAIL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.33.