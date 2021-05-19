First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.69, and a growth ratio of 1.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.25, with weekly volatility at 3.46% and ATR at 0.41. The FBP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.94 and a $13.22 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.76% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.85 before closing at $12.86. Intraday shares traded counted 1.18 million, which was 41.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.00M. FBP’s previous close was $13.09 while the outstanding shares total 217.03M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First BanCorp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FBP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FBP attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, Berges Gonzalez Orlando sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.02, for a total value of 260,400. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, ALEMAN AURELIO now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,500. Also, President and CEO, ALEMAN AURELIO sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 13.02 per share, with a total market value of 390,711. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and CFO, Berges Gonzalez Orlando now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 393,150. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First BanCorp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FBP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.