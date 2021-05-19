Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.75, with weekly volatility at 1.98% and ATR at 2.85. The DLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.65 and a $165.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was 42.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.55M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.14% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $146.76 before closing at $149.91. DLR’s previous close was $148.22 while the outstanding shares total 281.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 97.47, and a growth ratio of 3.22.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Digital Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DLR attractive?

In related news, CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER, Fiedelman Cindy sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 150.54, for a total value of 1,455,421. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, STRATEGIC ADVISOR, RUBERG DAVID C now sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,368,265. Also, Director, KENNEDY KEVIN sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 20. The shares were price at an average price of 150.00 per share, with a total market value of 22,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KENNEDY KEVIN now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,916. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

17 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Digital Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DLR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $161.29.