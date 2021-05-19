Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) moved up 0.45%: Darden Restaurants Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has a beta of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.53, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 3.60. The DRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $68.68 and a $149.73 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.45% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $137.93 before closing at $139.64. Intraday shares traded counted 1.15 million, which was 25.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. DRI’s previous close was $139.02 while the outstanding shares total 130.50M.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Darden Restaurants Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.3 billion total, with 1.65 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DRI attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, LEE EUGENE I JR sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 142.88, for a total value of 5,715,256. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MENSAH NANA now sold 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,649. Also, SVP, Chief HR Officer, King Sarah H. sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were price at an average price of 146.25 per share, with a total market value of 585,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and COO, Cardenas Ricardo now holds 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 176,451. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

17 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Darden Restaurants Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $155.76.