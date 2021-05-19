Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) slip over -3.99% in a week: Is COUP Giving A Buy Signal?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.16, with weekly volatility at 4.69% and ATR at 11.55. The COUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $199.66 and a $377.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.35 million, which was 1.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.37M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $225.25 before closing at $226.36. COUP’s previous close was $225.73 while the outstanding shares total 72.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.48.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Coupa Software Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COUP, the company has in raw cash 323.28 million on their books with 609.07 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 854.25 million total, with 1.06 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -3.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COUP attractive?

In related news, Chief Customer Officer, Riggs Mark sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 267.81, for a total value of 249,063. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, BERNSHTEYN ROBERT now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,234,261. Also, Chief Customer Officer, Riggs Mark sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were price at an average price of 245.24 per share, with a total market value of 548,121. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Tiscornia Anthony D now holds 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,141. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coupa Software Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $338.52.