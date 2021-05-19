Can Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Offer Investors Safety?

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) previous close was $32.34 while the outstanding shares total 126.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.63, and a growth ratio of 5.18. WRI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.24% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.94 before closing at $31.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 43.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.37M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.69, with weekly volatility at 2.51% and ATR at 0.84. The WRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.99 and a $33.52 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Weingarten Realty Investors as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WRI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WRI attractive?

In related news, Director, Brown Shelaghmichael C. sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.84, for a total value of 60,186. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LASHER STEPHEN A now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 464,380. Also, Director, LASHER STEPHEN A sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were price at an average price of 23.22 per share, with a total market value of 812,665. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Weingarten Realty Investors. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.89.