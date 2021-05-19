ATH Stock: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Is Still Worth a Bite

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares fell to a low of $61.73 before closing at $61.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was 75.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.97M. ATH’s previous close was $62.20 while the outstanding shares total 191.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.13, and a growth ratio of 0.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.25, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 1.46. The ATH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.56 and a $63.36 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.76% on 05/18/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Athene Holding Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATH attractive?

In related news, EVP and General Counsel, Golden John Leonard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.30, for a total value of 612,952. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Michelini Matthew now sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,049,500. Also, Director, MCCALL H CARL sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 62.86 per share, with a total market value of 301,728. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Borden Robert L now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 755,880. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Athene Holding Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.01.