Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.93, with weekly volatility at 1.51% and ATR at 1.65. The WCN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $87.23 and a $124.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.96 million, which was 9.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.59% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $120.97 before closing at $121.26. WCN’s previous close was $121.98 while the outstanding shares total 262.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 144.19, and a growth ratio of 11.61.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Waste Connections Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WCN, the company has in raw cash 743.46 million on their books with 147.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.5 billion total, with 1.11 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WCN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WCN attractive?

In related news, VP People, Training & Devlpmnt, Netherton Susan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 120.33, for a total value of 300,831. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP Engineering, LITTLE JAMES now sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 238,003. Also, Sr. Vice President – Tax, Black Matthew Stephen sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 102.24 per share, with a total market value of 214,714. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP Engineering, LITTLE JAMES now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 509,760. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

16 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waste Connections Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WCN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $128.45.