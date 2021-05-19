Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) previous close was $139.04 while the outstanding shares total 270.31M. The firm has a beta of 2.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 83.18, and a growth ratio of 1.90. APTV’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.23% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $137.16 before closing at $137.33. Intraday shares traded counted 1.05 million, which was 34.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.61M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.11, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 4.48. The APTV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $67.41 and a $160.14 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Aptiv PLC as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For APTV, the company has in raw cash 2.88 billion on their books with 78.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.8 billion total, with 3.96 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APTV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APTV attractive?

In related news, SVP & CTO, De Vos Glen W. sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 146.23, for a total value of 300,649. As the sale deal closes, the CFO and SVP, Business Ops, Massaro Joseph R now sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 418,363. Also, SVP, GC & Secretary, SHERBIN DAVID M sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 28. The shares were price at an average price of 90.00 per share, with a total market value of 990,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

16 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aptiv PLC. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APTV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $160.73.