Analyst’s Sets TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) New Target at $47.86: TCF is Now On A Buy List

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) shares fell to a low of $46.75 before closing at $46.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.81 million, which was 8.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 883.41K. TCF’s previous close was $47.50 while the outstanding shares total 152.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.60, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 1.30. The TCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.81 and a $50.13 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.54% on 05/18/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TCF Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TCF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TCF attractive?

In related news, EVP, Middle Market Banking, TERPSMA DANIEL W sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.18, for a total value of 184,720. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KLEIN RONALD A now sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 229,048. Also, EVP, CFO, Maass Brian W sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 47.97 per share, with a total market value of 1,092,567. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief HCM Officer, Kuohn Sandra D. now holds 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,477. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TCF Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.86.