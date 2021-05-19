Analyst’s Sets Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) New Target at $70.50: MAS is Now On A Buy List

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.39% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.59 before closing at $61.65. Intraday shares traded counted 2.35 million, which was -27.01% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.85M. MAS’s previous close was $63.81 while the outstanding shares total 256.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.98, and a growth ratio of 1.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.44, with weekly volatility at 3.07% and ATR at 1.58. The MAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.98 and a $68.54 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Masco Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.21 billion total, with 1.75 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MAS attractive?

In related news, VP and CFO, Sznewajs John G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 68.12, for a total value of 681,213. As the sale deal closes, the VP, General Counsel and Sec., Cole Kenneth G. now sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,089,731. Also, Group President, Shah Jai sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 03. The shares were price at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,986,530. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Allman Keith J. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 628,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.