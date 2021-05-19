Analyst’s Sets Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) New Target at $21.50: AMKR is Now On A Buy List

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.98, and a growth ratio of 0.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.80, with weekly volatility at 3.78% and ATR at 0.95. The AMKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.58 and a $27.50 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.41% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.37 before closing at $19.39. Intraday shares traded counted 1.2 million, which was 34.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.84M. AMKR’s previous close was $19.31 while the outstanding shares total 243.27M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Amkor Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMKR, the company has in raw cash 651.21 million on their books with 135.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.11 billion total, with 1.32 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AMKR attractive?

In related news, CFO, Faust Megan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.52, for a total value of 122,600. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 367,800. Also, Executive Vice President, Stone John Charles sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 24.00 per share, with a total market value of 225,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Faust Megan now holds 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,513,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 18.90%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amkor Technology Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.