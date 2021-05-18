Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is trading at $39.02 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares fell to a low of $35.3876 before closing at $39.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.47 million, which was 7.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.59M. URBN’s previous close was $37.36 while the outstanding shares total 97.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.00, with weekly volatility at 5.68% and ATR at 1.87. The URBN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.41 and a $41.95 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.44% on 05/17/21.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Urban Outfitters Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.22 billion total, with 906.13 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on URBN sounds very interesting.

In related news, CAO & General Counsel, Hayne Azeez sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 90,440. As the sale deal closes, the CAO & General Counsel, Hayne Azeez now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,640. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Marein-Efron Melanie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were price at an average price of 37.99 per share, with a total market value of 94,987. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ANTOIAN EDWARD N now holds 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 717,127. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 18.30%.

5 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Urban Outfitters Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the URBN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.13.