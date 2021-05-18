The Futility of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Fundamentals

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) previous close was $8.25 while the outstanding shares total 199.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.89. CLNE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.45% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.97 before closing at $8.13. Intraday shares traded counted 4.55 million, which was 36.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.11M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.30, with weekly volatility at 6.99% and ATR at 0.85. The CLNE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.90 and a $19.79 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Clean Energy Fuels Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLNE, the company has in raw cash 116.7 million on their books with 6.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 277.36 million total, with 85.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLNE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLNE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Total Marketing Services S.A. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.40, for a total value of 5,040. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Total Marketing Services S.A. now sold 93,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,059,130. Also, 10% Owner, Total Marketing Services S.A. sold 63,362 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 11.57 per share, with a total market value of 733,181. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Total Marketing Services S.A. now holds 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,887,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.