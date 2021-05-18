Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) shares fell to a low of $24.52 before closing at $24.89. Intraday shares traded counted 1.47 million, which was 29.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.09M. STWD’s previous close was $24.86 while the outstanding shares total 283.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.09, and a growth ratio of 2.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.26, with weekly volatility at 2.86% and ATR at 0.53. The STWD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.55 and a $26.24 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.12% on 05/17/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Starwood Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STWD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STWD attractive?

In related news, COO and General Counsel, Sossen Andrew Jay sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.21, for a total value of 240,145. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Starwood Property Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STWD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.33.