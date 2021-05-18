Should You Buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.62% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.62 before closing at $12.15. Intraday shares traded counted 52.03 million, which was 20.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 65.58M. F’s previous close was $11.84 while the outstanding shares total 3.98B. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.31, and a growth ratio of 0.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.48, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 0.35. The F stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.75 and a $13.62 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Ford Motor Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ford Motor Company (F) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For F, the company has in raw cash 21.83 billion on their books with 49.47 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 113.93 billion total, with 94.25 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on F sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of F attractive?

In related news, Chief Prod Plat & Ops Officer, Thai-Tang Hau N sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.87, for a total value of 1,158,747. As the sale deal closes, the Director, THORNTON JOHN L now bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,121. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

8 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ford Motor Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the F stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.99.