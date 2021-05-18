Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) moved up 0.32%: Royal Caribbean Group Price Paint Picture of volatility

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.81, with weekly volatility at 4.36% and ATR at 3.53. The RCL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.37 and a $99.24 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.38 million, which was 54.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.25M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.32% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $79.55 before closing at $84.54. RCL’s previous close was $84.27 while the outstanding shares total 243.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.86.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Royal Caribbean Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RCL, the company has in raw cash 5.09 billion on their books with 221.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.65 billion total, with 3.31 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCL attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Liberty Jason T sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.77, for a total value of 266,310. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Pujol Henry L now sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,444,760. Also, SVP, GC & ChiefComplianceOff, Stein Bradley H sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were price at an average price of 89.29 per share, with a total market value of 598,230. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Pujol Henry L now holds 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 452,528. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.60%.

6 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Royal Caribbean Group. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.00.