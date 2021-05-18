General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.06, and a growth ratio of 0.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.82, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 1.71. The GM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.83 and a $63.44 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.01 before closing at $56.04. Intraday shares traded counted 11.02 million, which was 41.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 18.96M. GM’s previous close was $56.00 while the outstanding shares total 1.45B.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company General Motors Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $79.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

General Motors Company (GM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GM, the company has in raw cash 21.61 billion on their books with 35.07 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 82.09 billion total, with 76.32 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GM attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President & CIO, MOTT RANDALL D sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.03, for a total value of 3,721,800. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Carlisle Stephen K. now sold 18,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,149,359. Also, Executive Vice President & CIO, MOTT RANDALL D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 60.00 per share, with a total market value of 600,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Carlisle Stephen K. now holds 83,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,954,418. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

18 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on General Motors Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.19.