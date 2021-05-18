CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.53, with weekly volatility at 5.00% and ATR at 0.40. The CXW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.76 and a $14.44 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was 27.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.56M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.83% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.5992 before closing at $8.13. CXW’s previous close was $7.83 while the outstanding shares total 119.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.31.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company CoreCivic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $974.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CXW, the company has in raw cash 184.55 million on their books with 38.91 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 753.38 million total, with 385.41 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CXW attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Corrections Officer, Swindle, Patrick D. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.34, for a total value of 208,380. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Development Officer, Grande Anthony L now sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 372,411. Also, Director, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 13,497 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 24. The shares were price at an average price of 9.40 per share, with a total market value of 126,872. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.