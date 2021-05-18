Can International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Offer Investors Safety?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares fell to a low of $139.26 before closing at $142.75. Intraday shares traded counted 1.43 million, which was 28.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.00M. IFF’s previous close was $141.21 while the outstanding shares total 248.85M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 78.22, and a growth ratio of 10.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.52, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 2.88. The IFF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $99.54 and a $147.04 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.09% on 05/17/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $34.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.17 billion total, with 3.26 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IFF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IFF attractive?

In related news, Director, GORDON ILENE S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 140.39, for a total value of 140,386. As the purchase deal closes, the President Health & Biosciences, Herriott Simon now sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 184,442. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IFF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $150.65.