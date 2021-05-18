At Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares fell to a low of $30.0592 before closing at $30.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.47 million, which was 38.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.39M. UNM’s previous close was $30.74 while the outstanding shares total 204.13M. The firm has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.02, and a growth ratio of 3.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.43, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 0.86. The UNM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.29 and a $30.82 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.46% on 05/17/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Unum Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UNM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UNM attractive?

In related news, EVP, VB & President, Colonial, Arnold Timothy Gerald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.53, for a total value of 199,717. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Pashley Cherie now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 136,800. Also, Director, Keaney Timothy F sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 28.03 per share, with a total market value of 505,661. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Pashley Cherie now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,806. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

1 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unum Group. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UNM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.70.