At GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.56, with weekly volatility at 8.91% and ATR at 1.94. The GDRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.66 and a $64.22 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.48 million, which was -53.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.27M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.81% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.2289 before closing at $30.41. GDRX’s previous close was $30.97 while the outstanding shares total 406.17M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company GoodRx Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GDRX, the company has in raw cash 993.36 million on their books with 7.03 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.12 billion total, with 63.05 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDRX attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Azad Babak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.02, for a total value of 412,781. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Azad Babak now sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,771,054. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Voermann Karsten sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 28. The shares were price at an average price of 40.25 per share, with a total market value of 503,152. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Consumer, Slutsky Andrew now holds 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 586,292. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GoodRx Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.33.