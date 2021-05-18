At Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.94, with weekly volatility at 2.95% and ATR at 0.63. The ASB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.78 and a $23.94 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.85 million, which was -22.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.51M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.87 before closing at $23.33. ASB’s previous close was $23.24 while the outstanding shares total 152.35M. The firm has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.74, and a growth ratio of 1.79.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Associated Banc-Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASB attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Stein David L sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.76, for a total value of 68,166. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Kitowski Nicole M now sold 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 302. Also, Executive Vice President, Kitowski Nicole M sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 23.21 per share, with a total market value of 204,302. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Utz John A. now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,671. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Associated Banc-Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.39.