Are BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Prospects Worsening?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) previous close was $8.44 while the outstanding shares total 566.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.28. BB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.59% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.99 before closing at $8.49. Intraday shares traded counted 5.15 million, which was 65.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 14.92M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.74, with weekly volatility at 5.68% and ATR at 0.43. The BB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.37 and a $28.77 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company BlackBerry Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.01 billion total, with 429.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BB attractive?

In related news, Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer, Dickman Marjorie sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.73, for a total value of 142,334. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Rai Steve now sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,060. Also, EVP, Ent. Products & VAS, HO BILLY sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 20. The shares were price at an average price of 12.95 per share, with a total market value of 259,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Rai Steve now holds 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 428,732. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.20%.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BlackBerry Limited. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.75.