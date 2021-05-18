AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) move down -2.84% this morning: UAVS Price downtrend Looks Real

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.89, with weekly volatility at 13.13% and ATR at 0.61. The UAVS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.14 and a $17.68 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.87 million, which was 46.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.32M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.84% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.12 before closing at $4.44. UAVS’s previous close was $4.57 while the outstanding shares total 58.58M. The firm has a beta of 4.79.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $267.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.8 million total, with 2.18 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of UAVS attractive?

In related news, Director, Begley Grant A sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.30, for a total value of 50,746. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Gardner Thomas J now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,000. Also, Director, Mooney Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 30. The shares were price at an average price of 6.03 per share, with a total market value of 150,625. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Begley Grant A now holds 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,954. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.50%.