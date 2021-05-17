Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.02, with weekly volatility at 12.13% and ATR at 12.06. The SI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.05 and a $187.86 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.49% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.40 before closing at $93.29. Intraday shares traded counted 3.06 million, which was -95.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.56M. SI’s previous close was $91.92 while the outstanding shares total 22.50M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Silvergate Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SI attractive?

In related news, Director, Reed Scott A. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 138.26, for a total value of 3,456,505. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FRANK DENNIS S now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,479,441. Also, Executive Vice President, Eisele Derek J. sold 17,783 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 127.86 per share, with a total market value of 2,273,720. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Reed Scott A. now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,085,949. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.