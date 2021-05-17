Should You Buy SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.42, with weekly volatility at 6.98% and ATR at 0.71. The SSSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.87 and a $16.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.63 million, which was -205.49% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 534.30K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.29% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.36 before closing at $15.52. SSSS’s previous close was $15.47 while the outstanding shares total 20.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.75.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SuRo Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $374.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SSSS attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, Klein Mark D bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.34, for a total value of 42,303. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and President, Klein Mark D now bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,896. Also, Owner, Birch Robert S. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.49 per share, with a total market value of 278,816. Following this completion of disposal, the Owner, Birch Robert S. now holds 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 707,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.30%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SuRo Capital Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSSS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.63.