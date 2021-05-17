Is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Worth A Bite? KKR 200 SMA stands at 34.18%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares fell to a low of $55.00 before closing at $56.14. Intraday shares traded counted 2.31 million, which was 17.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.79M. KKR’s previous close was $55.12 while the outstanding shares total 576.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.98, and a growth ratio of 0.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.58, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 1.39. The KKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.43 and a $59.15 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.85% on 05/14/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company KKR & Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KKR attractive?

In related news, General Counsel and Secretary, Sorkin David sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.50, for a total value of 733,941. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,707,100,000. Also, 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were price at an average price of 26.24 per share, with a total market value of 300,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now holds 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,325,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

14 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR & Co. Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.67.