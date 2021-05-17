Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Still Worth A Bite?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.60, and a growth ratio of 3.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.34, with weekly volatility at 1.65% and ATR at 0.54. The KDP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.91 and a $36.81 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.92% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $35.87 before closing at $36.05. Intraday shares traded counted 2.99 million, which was 45.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.51M. KDP’s previous close was $35.72 while the outstanding shares total 1.41B.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.67 billion total, with 7.22 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KDP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KDP attractive?

In related news, President, Cold Beverages, Hopkins Herbert Derek sold 222,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.26, for a total value of 8,073,315. As the sale deal closes, the President, Cold Beverages, Hopkins Herbert Derek now sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,018,042. Also, Chief Strategy Officer, Whitmore Justin bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 03. The shares were price at an average price of 36.18 per share, with a total market value of 118,996. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Strategy Officer, Whitmore Justin now holds 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,244,968. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.90%.

9 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KDP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.42.