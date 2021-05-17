Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) price jumped close to $6.75 early on Friday: What’s Next?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has a beta of 5.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.43, with weekly volatility at 6.59% and ATR at 0.41. The KODK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.00 and a $60.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.81% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.38 before closing at $6.75. Intraday shares traded counted 2.23 million, which was 45.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.11M. KODK’s previous close was $6.44 while the outstanding shares total 77.20M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Eastman Kodak Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $505.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KODK, the company has in raw cash 203.0 million on their books with 2.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 627.0 million total, with 296.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KODK attractive?

In related news, Director, Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.22, for a total value of 11,100. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, CONTINENZA JAMES V now bought 46,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,756. Also, Director, Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.48 per share, with a total market value of 12,400. Following this completion of disposal, the CFO and Senior Vice President, Bullwinkle David E now holds 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,582. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.50%.