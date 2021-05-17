Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) move up 1.16% this morning: COF Price Rally Looks Real

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.89, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 3.81. The COF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $51.91 and a $160.37 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.85 million, which was 3.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.94M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.16% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $156.815 before closing at $158.11. COF’s previous close was $156.29 while the outstanding shares total 458.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.36, and a growth ratio of 2.47.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Capital One Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $70.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COF attractive?

In related news, President, Commercial Banking, Slocum Michael sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 148.19, for a total value of 941,599. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, Cooper Matthew W now sold 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,337,444. Also, Controller, Golden Timothy P sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 30. The shares were price at an average price of 149.00 per share, with a total market value of 376,374. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Advisor to the CEO, Borgmann Kevin S. now holds 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,465,158. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

18 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capital One Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $158.14.