Can Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Offer Investors Safety?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.38, with weekly volatility at 2.38% and ATR at 1.41. The EQR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.42 and a $76.13 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.65 million, which was 28.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.32M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.34% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $73.525 before closing at $74.07. EQR’s previous close was $73.82 while the outstanding shares total 372.28M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.20, and a growth ratio of 6.75.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Equity Residential as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EQR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EQR attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Garechana Robert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.00, for a total value of 225,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,567,020. Also, Executive Vice President & COO, Manelis Michael L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 30. The shares were price at an average price of 72.92 per share, with a total market value of 729,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Sorenson Christa L now holds 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,039. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equity Residential. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.00.