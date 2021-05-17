Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta of 3.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.53, with weekly volatility at 10.76% and ATR at 3.16. The CPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.50 and a $46.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.07% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.96 before closing at $36.71. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was 34.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.61M. CPE’s previous close was $33.97 while the outstanding shares total 42.59M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Callon Petroleum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 236.35 million total, with 672.05 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPE attractive?

In related news, Director, JOHNSON S P IV sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 34.81, for a total value of 41,772. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JOHNSON S P IV now sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,840. Also, Vice President & CAO, Conaway Gregory F sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 39.52 per share, with a total market value of 395,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, JOHNSON S P IV now holds 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,076. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Callon Petroleum Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.29.