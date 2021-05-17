Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)?

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) previous close was $30.00 while the outstanding shares total 30.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.49, and a growth ratio of 2.50. AEGN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.03% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.96 before closing at $29.99. Intraday shares traded counted 3.63 million, which was -835.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 387.94K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.41, with weekly volatility at 0.38% and ATR at 0.33. The AEGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.40 and a $30.95 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Aegion Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $922.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AEGN, the company has in raw cash 94.04 million on their books with 28.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 469.33 million total, with 219.67 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AEGN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AEGN attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Gordon Charles R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.81, for a total value of 1,390,740. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec., Menghini Mark now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,000. Also, Director, GALVIN WALTER J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 02. The shares were price at an average price of 16.26 per share, with a total market value of 813,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Gordon Charles R now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 813,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aegion Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEGN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.33.