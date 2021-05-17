Are Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares fell to a low of $39.95 before closing at $40.19. Intraday shares traded counted 2.32 million, which was -2.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.27M. ACGL’s previous close was $39.92 while the outstanding shares total 400.81M. The firm has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.92, and a growth ratio of 0.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.52, with weekly volatility at 2.39% and ATR at 0.87. The ACGL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.93 and a $41.28 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.68% on 05/14/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Arch Capital Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.11 billion

the company is expected to record 4.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

Is the stock of ACGL attractive?

In related news, Chairman & CEO Arch Re Group, Rajeh Maamoun sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.52, for a total value of 1,207,025. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, GRANDISSON MARC now bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 575,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arch Capital Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACGL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.88.