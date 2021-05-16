VNDA Stock: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Is Still Worth a Bite

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.14 before closing at $18.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 30.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 472.39K. VNDA’s previous close was $18.41 while the outstanding shares total 55.15M. The firm has a beta of 0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.23, with weekly volatility at 3.84% and ATR at 0.61. The VNDA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.00 and a $20.51 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 421.22 million total, with 61.78 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VNDA sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Corp. Affairs Officer, Jones Aranthan II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.72, for a total value of 319,010. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos now sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,150,052. Also, SVP & General Counsel, Williams Timothy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 17.85 per share, with a total market value of 99,966. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & General Counsel, Williams Timothy now holds 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,307. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VNDA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.00.