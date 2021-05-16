Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.31% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $190.24 before closing at $192.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 25.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 427.02K. OLED’s previous close was $190.24 while the outstanding shares total 47.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.52, and a growth ratio of 1.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.25, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 8.73. The OLED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $137.30 and a $262.77 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Universal Display Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 959.34 million total, with 166.33 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OLED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OLED attractive?

In related news, Director, LACERTE LAWRENCE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 198.45, for a total value of 1,984,483. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Comparin Cynthia Jane now bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 476,955. Also, EVP and CFO, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 233.15 per share, with a total market value of 11,740,384. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ELIAS RICHARD C now holds 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,258. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

8 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Display Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OLED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $244.36.