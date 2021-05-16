The Futility of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s Fundamentals

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.32, with weekly volatility at 3.59% and ATR at 2.81. The AMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.65 and a $94.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 3.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 336.83K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.05% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $87.96 before closing at $89.07. AMN’s previous close was $87.28 while the outstanding shares total 47.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.24, and a growth ratio of 4.82.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company AMN Healthcare Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 830.36 million total, with 598.99 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMN attractive?

In related news, CFO/CAO, Scott Brian M. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 92.13, for a total value of 921,295. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Marsh Martha H. now sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 924,003. Also, Director, Marsh Martha H. sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 77.32 per share, with a total market value of 1,405,204. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Jackson Denise L now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 153,680. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AMN Healthcare Services Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $88.22.