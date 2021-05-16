Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares fell to a low of $17.26 before closing at $17.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 5.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 337.76K. MRTN’s previous close was $17.42 while the outstanding shares total 82.76M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.94, and a growth ratio of 1.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.92, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 0.42. The MRTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.56 and a $19.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.44% on 05/14/21.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Marten Transport Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 201.06 million total, with 97.85 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MRTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MRTN attractive?

In related news, Director, WINKEL THOMAS J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.77, for a total value of 100,603. As the sale deal closes, the Exec. VP of Sales & Marketing, TURNER JOHN H now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 187,504. Also, Director, BAUER JERRY M bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 15.25 per share, with a total market value of 107,818. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, KOHL TIMOTHY M now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 463,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.60%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marten Transport Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MRTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.67.